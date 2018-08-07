Approval for CCTV to cover every Rotherham district

Wide ranging measures have been promised for communities across Rotherham to help control anti social behaviour, with CCTV cameras for each area among the first to be introduced.

Rotherham Council has used CCTV in the past, but the new system will provide a camera for each council ward, helping to create a deterrent through overt filming of areas where problems are expected to occur.

The council is putting £60,000 into the scheme, which has been approved by the ruling Cabinet, to provide the equipment and it will be operated by police.

Council leader Chris Read told Cabinet members: “This is one of a series of measures we are taking.

“This kit will link into the work ward members are doing.

“There is a whole raft of measures which will hopefully help improve the quality of living in every area of the borough.”

Council staff, police and other authorities are working increasingly closely to help find long term solutions to problems which affect neighbourhoods, rather than simply responding with enforcement work every time trouble erupts.