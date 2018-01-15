Police appeal over break-in at Doncaster farm

A farm in Doncaster has reportedly been targeted by burglars who took horse-riding equipment.

Police have appealed for information following the alleged break-in at Dykes Marsh Farm overnight on Friday, January 5.

South Yorkshire Police said a number of buildings at the farm, on Dike Marsh Lane, in Thorne, were broken into at some time between 10pm that Friday and 7.50am the following morning, Saturday, January 6.

Officers have appealed for anyone who spotted any suspicious activity in the area during this time to get in touch.

They are also keen to trace a small white van, believed to be a Peugeot or Renault, that is thought to have been in the area during this period.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting the incident number 228 of January 6.