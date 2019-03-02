Motorbikes burned in deliberate blaze in South Yorkshire

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Doncaster in which two motorbikes had been set alight.

It happened in the early hours of Friday morning.

Fire crews from Edlington arrived to the scene on North Cliff Road in Conisbrough, Doncaster, at 1:50am and dealt with it quickly over a 20 minute period before leaving.

South Yorkshire Fire Service said: “Crews quickly put the fire out with a hose reel. The bike are believed to have been set on fire deliberately.”

If you have any information relating to the incident, contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.