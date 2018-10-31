Join dancer on trip through past and into future

Dancer and choreographer Akeim Toussaint Buck’s new solo show, Windows of Displacement, looks at the issue of identity in modern Britain.

Working with dance, song and spoken word, Akeim explores diverse identities, using his own experience of being a Jamaican-born citizen now a citizen in the UK as starting point.

Akeim’s work looks at issues of imperialism, colonialism and displacement to create a story of humanity’s past, present and future .

He said: “Prepare to be taken on a journey galvanising people power and reclaiming our collective responsibility.”

The show was commissioned by Yorkshire Dance Amplified and Northern School of Contemporary Dance.

Windows of Displacement is at Cast in Doncaster on Friday, November 9.

To book, go to castindoncaster.com or call 01302 303959.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​