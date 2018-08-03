Head to Doncaster to see shows from Edinburgh's famous Fringe festival

Have your say

Edinburgh boasts hundreds of shows at its famous Fringe festival, but you haven’t missed out completely if you don’t make it up to Scotland this month.

Doncaster theatre Cast is bringing several Edinburgh shows to its stage over the coming months.

In Gulliver Returns (September 25) by Dawn Stat, a grieving couple are trying to come to terms with a traumatic loss.

In One Life Stand (September 29), Hull-based company Middle Child’s show mixes original live music with new writing.

One Life Stand is about a late-night search for intimacy, exposing the loneliness sometimes found in modern relationships.

The Forecast (October 17) by Limbik theatre is descrbed as a cross between The Handmaids’ Tale and Black Mirror. Fleeing war, poverty, debt and environmental destruction, four women have agreed to work as society’s latest consumer craze.

Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers’ show Tribe (November 4) features a breathtaking display of high energy and powerful rhythms on huge drums.

War with the Newts (November 13) is inspired by Karel Čapek’s apocalyptic science-fiction satire of the same name.

Box office: castindoncaster.com