Doncaster theatre stages Medusa myth dance show in modern setting

A modern re-telling of the classic myth of Medusa has been created by one of the world's leading female choreographers

In Greek mythology, Medusa was the most famous gorgon (a female monster), a beautiful, young women with magnificent long, silky hair.

One day, whilst in Athena's temple, she angered the goddess, who was so furious that that she changed Medusa's beautiful hair into hissing serpents and made her impossible to look at.

Any living thing that looked upon her would turn to stone...

This contemporary version of the story from the Jasmin Vardemon Company has themes exploring climate change and what it means to be a woman in the modern world.

Medusa is at Cast in Doncaster on February 25. Book tickets online at castindoncaster.com