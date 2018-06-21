Doncaster shop allowed to sell booze again after losing license for selling illegal fags

A Doncaster shop which lost its license to sell alcohol after being caught selling illegal cigarettes was given its license back by the council.

Councillors on Doncaster’s sub-licensing committee stripped Intake Booze, on Sandringham Road, of its license in February after a Trading Standards investigation.

At a meeting this week, Councillors decided to give them back their license under conditions set out by South Yorkshire Police.

Greg Bristol, tobacco and alcohol officer at the council, said: “The Licensing Policy notes that in hearing arising in connection with crimes, issues relating to the sale or storage of smuggled tobacco and alcohol will be treated particularly seriously.

“The licensing objective of preventing crime and disorder is not promoted by the previous license holder’s continued involvement in the business.”

Council papers showed the shop has a history of illegal activity with the three previous license holders selling counterfeit and illegal cigarettes dating back to 2016.

The shop was also caught selling alcohol to under 18’s on two occasions in the same period.

The council are only allowing the shop to sell alcohol again under certain conditions set out by South Yorkshire Police.

They also said the decision was made partly because the shop has recently been taken over by a new owner.

The conditions included ensuring CCTV cameras covered the entire premises, there is a minimum purchase of four drinks and no beer, lager or cider above 6.5 per cent ABV and robust staff training.

Ismayil Ali, new shop owner, agreed the conditions and assured the council the previous owner would not be involved in the business.