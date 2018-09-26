Doncaster people spend more hours on screen than sleeping and socialising

People across Yorkshire spend more hours locked on to digital screens than in other activities combined, a study has found.

Research shows that the average person spends nine hours 20 minutes a day staring at a screen, and only seven hours, 52 minutes on sleep and social life.

Figures revealed by Ocushield during National Eye Health Week also point out that a high 80 per cent of Yorkshire folk are on screen just before they go to bed, and don’t try to avoid this for a better night’s sleep.

Optometrist Dhruvin Patel said: “It’s concerning to see people are spending so much time in front of digital screens, as excessive screen usage can disrupt sleeping patterns as well as our wider health through exposure to blue light, a high-energy light emitted by all digital devices.

“Blue light stimulates the brain and eyes and suppresses the production of melatonin - a hormone we produce to naturally regulate our sleep cycles.

“Eye strain, headaches, dry eyes and blurry vision are also common side-effects from too much screen time.

“Many people struggle to avoid it due to their work, but it’s particularly important that people at least try and stay away from blue light before bed to prevent disruption to sleeping patterns.

