Disabed Doncaster children and their families benefit from activity scheme

Children with disabilities in Doncaster are benefitting from a new scheme which allows them to take part in a number of school holiday activities and events.

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust work with Doncaster Council to provide opportunities for children with disabilities and their families under the Short Breaks initiative.

Jon Whiteley, deputy chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said the children had enjoyed all of the activities provided under the scheme.

“We are extremely pleased with the feedback we’ve received from parents whose children have taken part in these short break sessions.

“During the summer we held a number of activities at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre and are also running Saturday Clubs at the site.

“The children have been able to take part in a range of water and land based activities and we know that while they have learned new skills, they have also had a great deal of fun.

“We’ve also run a bike awareness course and sessions in archery and fencing at Rossington Community Sports Venue.”

As well as the holiday activities, Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust are also running swimming sessions for the children who have been on the Short Breaks and their family members at The Doncaster Dome, Bawtry Road, on the last Sunday of each month at a reduced rate.

Riana Nelson, Assistant Director of Partnerships and Operational Delivery, Learning and Opportunities, added that the scheme allowed the children and their families to socialise with other youngsters.

“The Short Breaks scheme is a fantastic way for young people to get together and meet new friends.

“Our Short Breaks Team produces an activities timetable for each school holiday to offer extra support to parents and carers.

“The timetable includes a variety of activities such as arts and crafts, sports sessions as well as family activities such as cinema, theatre and days out.

“We are working closely with Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust to provide this much needed additional support for families and children in our borough.”

For further information about Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust , please visit the official website at www.dclt.co.uk

To find out if you and your family are eligible for a Short Break, please contact The Short Breaks Team on 01302 862332.