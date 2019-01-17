This is how you can win your dream wedding worth more than £10,000 at Chatsworth

Chatsworth is the perfect place to celebrate your special day with a spectacular wedding in the heart of the Peak District.

Most recently voted one of the UK’s most popular winter wedding venues (Huffington Post), the Derbyshire stately home is a stunning venue to tie the knot any time of year.

For the first time ever, Chatsworth is offering a dream wedding worth more than £10,000 to one lucky couple as a competition prize.

Aside from exclusive venue hire of the 18th century stables, a dedicated wedding planner and sumptuous catering for up to 60 guests, the package includes the opportunity to take your dream wedding photos in the impressive 105-acre garden (April to December) and on the picturesque estate.

See full details of how to enter, including terms and conditions here: https://www.chatsworth.org/hospitality/weddings/win-a-wedding/

“We would be happy to organise your wedding celebrations for you and make it a very special day that you will always remember.” said Amanda Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire.

Visit https://www.chatsworth.org/hospitality/weddings/ for more information about weddings at Chatsworth.