Mayor and Santa go for a cruise along the canal

The Mayor of Chesterfield joined Santa for a trip along the Chesterfield Canal.

It was the first Santa Special cruise of the season run by the Chesterfield Canal Trust on their tripboat John Varley.

They were joined by the Chairs of Derbyshire County Council and North East Derbyshire District Council, plus friends and family. After getting on board at Tapton Lock, there was a photo opportunity and then they set off down the canal. The children were all given a present by Santa, whilst the adults relaxed with mince pies and mulled wine.

The only thing missing were the reindeer, who had a day off because, unlike Santa’s sleigh, the tripboat John Varley has its own engine. It also has heating and a wheelchair lift, so it can keep all sorts of passengers warm and snug.

Later, Lee Rowley, MP for North East Derbyshire, came for a cruise with his nephew. He had been at a meeting in the morning, but did not want to miss out on an opportunity to meet Santa!

The Trust is running Santa Cruises on John Varley from Tapton Lock every Saturday and Sunday up to Christmas, plus Wednesday 20th, Thursday 21st and Friday 22nd December.

They are also running Santa Specials on Madeline from Hollingwood Hub (S43 2PF). These go every Saturday and Sunday from 2nd to 23rd December, plus Wednesday 20th, Thursday 21st and Friday 22nd December.

Both Hollingwood Hub and Tapton Lock have a café and a shop to complete your day out.

To book on either boat, ring 01629 533020. The fare is £7 for everyone. All children get a present, all adults get a mince pie and a drink.

The Trust also runs Santa Special cruises from Shireoaks, Worksop and Retford, see their website for details