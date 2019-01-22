Yellow lines plan rejected as estimated costs outstrip available cash

Plans to have waiting restrictions imposed on a congested street could have been torpedoed for good after the estimated cost of the work was doubled by council officials.

The process of trying to get double yellow lines installed at The Green in Penistone has been a long and tortured process, with apparent universal support for the project from residents who see their street clogged by traffic blamed on the ‘school run’.

But Barnsley Council no longer has the cash to pay for such Traffic Regulation Orders, which can be expensive if the work is challenged.

Instead, it is largely down to local Ward Alliances, bodies which have a council supported budget, to choose to spend their cash on such schemes.

When plans for yellow lines on The Green first went to Penistone Ward Alliance, they were initially rejected but later spending of up to £5,000 was approved by alliance members.

However, Coun Andrew Millner has now revealed that Barnsley Council officials believe the cost of the scheme could rise as high as £10,000 and would not progress with the scheme on that basis.

Coun Millner sits on both Barnsley Council and Penistone Town Council, where he told members he had suggested splitting the bill between two financial years, but because that had not been agreed by the Ward Alliance, it was not an acceptable solution to the council staff responsible.

“The decision was called into question by council officers because we put a cap on costs at £5,000,” he said.

“Frustratingly, highways said their estimate would be closer to £10,000.”

He said that meant there was no likelihood of the Ward Alliance funding TROs in future.

Coun Dave Griffin, who also represents the area on Barnsley Council, was now looking for alternative sources of cash, said Coun Millner.

Although there were no objections to the project anticipated from The Green, it was possible those living on neighbouring Mortimer Road and Green Road might challenge the proposals, the meeting heard.