Year-round floral display agreed for Penistone town centre

Spending cuts by Barnsley Council left the town of Penistone with only half the 40 hanging baskets residents were accustomed to seeing last summer.

But this season the town centre will be back to its full blooming glory after Penistone Town Council voted to step in and make up the loss.

In addition, Penistone’s own council is to finance ten planters which are positioned around the town, which will be planted for a summer display and then winter plants, to give a year-round display in future.

Final details of the cost have yet to be clarified, but councillors were told they have enough money available to make up the shortfall caused by Barnsley Council pulling out of funding, and to widen the planting scheme to include the winter displays.

The cost of each basket, to be maintained through the season, is £60 plus VAT, which the council can reclaim, with £75 for each planter, with the winter scheme costing £45.

But Paul Hamby, of First Impressions nursery which will provide the service, told councillors those figures would attract some discount.

Exact prices will be clarified before councillors meet to set Penistone Town Council’s budget on January 28.

Coun Jonathan Cutts told the meeting that one of the planters was already being maintained on a voluntary basis by a couple who live nearby and he suggested allowing them to continue to care for that one, stating: “We would not want to spoil their public spiritedness.”

Councillors also discussed getting business sponsorship to help finance the baskets.

First Impressions provide a similar service in nearby villages including Silkstone and Silkstone Common, where each basket is sponsored by either a business or individual.