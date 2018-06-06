Vehicles seized in Barnsley fly-tipping operation by police and council

Investigations involving police and council officials have led to the seizure of two vehicles believed to have been used in fly tipping, Barnsley Council has revealed.

Police and council enforcement officers embarked on an operation on Tuesday morning to check waste carrier licences and as a result two vehicles, which are believed to have been used for fly tipping, have been taken off the road.

They are being stored at a secure location while further investigations are made.

Commercial vehicles must have a licence in place if they are used to carry waste material and those who employ tradesmen to clear rubbish also have a duty to ensure they are properly licenced to dispose of the rubbish properly before going ahead.

Local authorities have the power to seize vehicles believed to have been used for tipping while further investigations are carried out.

But illegal operators often take cash payments and simply dump the material, rather than paying to have it dealt with at a commercial waste recycling plant.

Barnsley Council has faced increasing bills in recent years for dealing with fly tipping incidents, which have even included a scrap van and its contents abandoned in Hound Hill at Worsbrough.

Some offenders caught on covert cameras dumping matresses at a location in the town were also caught as a result of publicity generated by footage of the incident, which was released by investigators, and received stiff penalties as a result.