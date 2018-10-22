Starbucks plans for new edge of town outlet in Barnsley

A planning application for a Starbucks coffee shop has been submitted for a site on a Barnsley shopping complex – which could see the town centre increasing surrounded by satellite eateries as the council works to find occupants for its own new ‘market kitchen’ food hall.

Peel Holdings want permission to create a restaurant and takeaway at their site off Haborough Hill Road, where there is currently only one food and drink outlet in the shape of a Pizza Hut.

The site is a short distance from the town centre, where the new food mall is currently under construction as part of the Glass Works leisure and retail complex, designed to transform the town centre.

The application follows a decision by McDonalds to build a restaurant in New Street, a short distance from the new centre, alongside its existing outlet in Old Mill Lane.

Other international brands also exist on the fringe of the town centre, with Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken also occupying sites at Town End.

Planning documents submitted to the council acknowledge that much of Starbucks’ trade at the site would be car based, but states the outlet would be within 600 metres of Barnsley’s transport interchange, which is regarded as an acceptable distance to expect customers to visit on foot.

The development would also mean the site losing 50 car parking spaces, though two new disabled bays would be constructed as part of the design, with space to store eight bicycles.

A new zebra crossing would also be installed, to help link the Starbucks to the rest of the site.