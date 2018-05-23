Redundant terraced homes will make way for bungalows in Goldthorpe

A regeneration project which will see redundant terraced housing replaced with eight new bungalows has been approved by councillors, which means the scheme has passed its final hurdle.

Barnsley Council has been working for some time to put new homes in Beever Street at Goldthorpe, to replace old terraced housing, but initially struggled to come up with a package which could be justified financially.

Now they have extended the original proposal for six bungalows to eight and have opted for a different scheme for the building project, slicing around £30,000 off the cost of each home and making the scheme viable.

Members of the council’s ruling Cabinet signed off the scheme last week and councillors on the planning board have now also approved the revised scheme, meaning the project can go ahead.

Coun Robin Franklyn said: “It will add to the regeneration of Goldthorpe. The sooner the terraced houses are knocked down, the better.”