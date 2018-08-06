Planning appeal rejected over road safety concerns

Plans to put a development of shops and offices in the heart of a Barnsley community have been rejected by a planning inspector on road safety grounds after the council’s original decision to refuse the application was taken to appeal.

Doug Shelley wanted to construct a complex of three units, to be used as offices or shops, on land near the centre of Hoyland which is currently used as an informal car park, alongside an official car park which has an access onto West Street.

A previous application to develop the site had been rejected on the grounds there was inadequate access for bin wagons and lorries and it was argued Mr Shelley’s proposals addressed that criticism.

However, Barnsley Council’s planners rejected the application and Mr Shelley appealed the decision, which has also been rejected by planning inspector Richard Exton, who said in his findings: “The appeal site is within a car park on the southern side of Milton Road.

“At the time of my site visit the car park was full, with vehicles parked very close to the appeal sites boundaries. In order to avoid conflict with parked vehicles and those entering and leaving the car park I consider it would be necessary for vehicles to enter and leave the appeal site in a forward gear.

“It appears likely that both larger delivery and refuse collection vehicles would need to access the appeal site.”

Plans submitted with the application showed ‘tracking’ details for how lorries would manoeuvre on the site, but there was insufficient detail, said Mr Exton.

“In the absence of this information I am unable to assess the ability of a larger vehicle to turn within the site and the consequent effect on highway safety.”