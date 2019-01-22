Missing teenage girls from Barnsley ‘located safe and well’

Two teenage girls who had been reported missing since Monday night have been found ‘safe and well’, say police.

Jazmin English, 14, and 15-year-old Jacey Simpson from the Barnsley area had last been seen at around 11pm on Monday and were believed to have been together.

They have since been found, with South Yorkshire Police tweeting on Tuesday evening: “Missing teenagers Jazmin English (14) and Jacey Simpson (15) have both been located safe and well in #Barnsley this evening. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”

Police believe missing Sheffield teenager may have used friends phone to communicate since disappearance