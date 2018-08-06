Milwall go hard after Barnsley striker

Have your say

Barnsley’s resolve is set to be tested after Millwall reignited their interest in striker Tom Bradshaw.

The Reds have already turned down a bid from the Lions, but manager Neil Harris remains interested in the Welsh international.

A number of Championship clubs have been after Bradshaw this summer, with the hitman entering the final year of his Oakwell deal.

And Millwall have reportedly tabled another bid to lure the marksman back to the Championship.

However, The Star understands the Reds’ top brass will stand firm with Bradshaw a pivotal part of their plans to return to the second tier at the first attempt.

The Reds are prepared to run down the 26-year-old’s contract and let him leave for free next summer rather than cash in on the player.

A substantial bid may force the club’s hand, but the South Yorkshire outfit are under no pressure to sell their most sought-after commodities.

It is also rumoured Ipswich Town will be vying for the striker’s signature if Martyn Waghorn leaves the club in the coming days.

Bradshaw’s strike partner Kieffer Moore was the source of major interest earlier in the window with a number of sides hoping to tempt him with Championship football.

But, Moore is tied down to a lengthy deal at Barnsley who have no intentions of selling the towering striker.

During his first press conference, German gaffer Daniel Stendel revealed he could still make a move this window.

Defensive midfielder Kenny Dougall has been the only Reds’ addition so far this summer.

The Reds have been linked with a £500,000 for Bury’s Callum Styles.

Styles is an attacking midfielder, a position where the Reds are blessed with a plethora of options.

Barnsley are also among a trio of clubs keeping tabs on Bedford Town youngster Ollie Swain.

The non-league central defender has made almost 100 senior appearances and fits the recruitment process the Reds have followed over the years.

The likes of Marc Roberts and Angus MacDonald both came from non-league football before excelling for the Reds.