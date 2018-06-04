Green belt business could be redeveloped to provide bungalows

A livery business established on a green belt site in the Dearne Valley a decade ago could go to make way for two bungalows on the site, if a planning application to Barnsley Council is accepted.

The site, off Barnburgh Lane in Goldthorpe, is currently occupied by a business called Springfield Livery, which has occupied the site for the last ten years and is made up of single storey buildings which provide stabling and other facilities, along with concreted hard surfacing.

Now the council is being asked to replace that development with two bungalows, using the argument that the site has been previously developed because new building in green belt areas is strictly controlled by both Government and local authority policies.

A planning application for the changes was first submitted last year but was withdrawn before a decision was made and has now been revised to reduce the ‘footprint’ of the new homes, or the space they occupy on the site, which would now be less than the existing commercial buildings, with overall hard surfacing on the site “significantly reduced” according to documents submitted to planners.

A report which will be considered as part of the application states: “It represents previously developed land within the green belt and is therefore suitable for change of use subject to it having no detrimental impact upon openness. “Small scale residential development produces a low impact use in terms of its effect on the countryside and openness of the green belt.

“It results in limited traffic movements compared to the existing use as a livery. We consider that change of use of the livery business to residential is therefore appropriate.”

Although the capacity of the new buildings would be 11 per cent up on the existing structures, that is because they would have pitched roofs, creating more internal space, with the actual footprint dimensions on the site smaller than at present.

The report to planners adds: “New dwellings have been designed to take advantage of open south facing views to the rear.

“The site is relatively isolated and large garages are provided to securely accommodate two cars. There are no other dwellings or adjacent buildings that would be affected by the works. Both bungalows have good sized gardens and are capable of providing more than adequate private amenity space in a location that will not impact upon the green belt.”

A decision on the application will be made later.