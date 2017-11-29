Folk singer-songwriter Kate Rusby announced as patron of museums and heritage trust

Folk singer-songwriter Kate Rusby has become a patron of Barnsley Museums & Heritage Trust.

Kate joins professor and Egyptologist, Joann Fletcher and author, Mel Dyke who became patrons in 2016. The Trust was set up in 2015 to help preserve, enhance and promote the borough’s heritage for the future.

Kate, who lives in Barnsley, is often called the ‘Barnsley Nightingale’ and has stayed close to her Yorkshire roots. As well as being a Mercury Prize nominated artist in 1999 she also had a Top 10 single with Ronan Keating called ‘All Over Again’ in 2006. Kate’s album ‘Life in a Paper Boat’ has also been nominated for ‘Best Art Vinyl 2017’.

Every year she headlines the Underneath the Stars festival, which is held at Cannon Hall Farm and is organised by her record label.

Kate will be performing at the Trust’s fundraising dinner ‘Night at the Museum’ on 15 March at the Ironworks at Elsecar Heritage Centre in Barnsley.

Kate said: “I am extremely proud to become a patron of Barnsley Museums & Heritage Trust. Barnsley is close to my heart and has some of the most wonderful museums and galleries that I am delighted to support. It’s crucial that we maintain the future of our heritage and so I’m really excited to be a part of the Trust and help provide new and exciting exhibitions and learning opportunities for the great people of Barnsley.”

Margot Walker, chair of trustees for Barnsley Museums & Heritage Trust, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kate as a patron. Kate is a great artist and ambassador for Barnsley and will be a great advocate for our museums and galleries. Her passion to support the Trust shines through, and we are delighted that she will performing a live set as part of the Trust’s fundraising dinner in March to raise vital funds to safeguard the wonderful museums in the borough.”

Tickets for ‘Night at the Museum’ include entertainment, a champagne reception and a three-course dinner and can be purchased through Eventbrite or by contacting Cath Longley on 07974 703 182 or catherinelongley@btinternet.com.

For more information about Barnsley Museums & Heritage Trust, or to make a donation visit: http://www.bmht.org/