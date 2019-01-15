Apartments planned for former Barnsley pub building

Planners are being recommended to approve the conversion of a former pub on the edge of Barnsley town centre to provide four new homes, despite concerns raised about a lack of car parking space and anti social behaviour in area.

Barnsley Council’s planning board will consider plans for the former Marlborough pub in Dodworth Road, which its own planning officers are recommending should be approved.

However, residents in the area have raised concerns that the development could lead to increased noise and overcrowding in the area and that on street parking is already a problem which would be worsened by an increase in the number of homes in the area.

A report to councillors dismisses the objections as not being valid reasons to refuse the application and states: “Representations have been received raising concerns that the development will encourage anti-social behaviour within the locality and also increase crime levels.

“Anti-social behaviour is not inherent to the character of a block of self-contained residential apartments and as such it is not considered that the proposal would be detrimental to residential amenity on this basis.

“With reference to the noise and disturbance, it would be difficult to sustain arguments/claims made within the representations that the residential units, located within a predominantly residential area within close proximity to the town centre will result in additional noise above that which could be associated a public house.”

The plans would involve creating two studio apartments, a one bedroomed flat and another with two bedrooms, over three storeys.