Anthony Olaseinde, founder of the Yorkshire-based knife crime charity Always An Alternative, says urgent action is needed to keep our streets safer

August 2016 was the last time that there was a change in legislation to reduce knife crime. This change under section 141 Criminal Justice Act 1988 was set to ban the sale, manufacture, rent or importation of ‘Zombie’ style knives. However, there was a loophole which meant that the change in legislation was not as effective as it was hoped. For a weapon to be a zombie knife it had to have all three of the following factors; (i) a cutting edge; (ii) a serrated edge; and (iii) images or words (whether on the blade or handle) that suggest that it is to be used for 'the purpose of violence'. To create the loopholes, those that sold, manufactured, rented or imported the weapons simply removed images or words that carried violent intent and proceeded to continue making money.

Seven long years and scores of violent deaths later, Rishi Sunak proposed that he would tighten the laws on zombie- style knives, leading to a complete ban. It has now been around seven month and he is yet to uphold his promise. Lucky for us, anti-knife crime campaigner and globally known multi-talented role model Idris Elba noticed the lack of action from the government and called for an immediate ban, sparking an incredible amount of attention on knife crime.

This spotlight has created momentum, in that a new definition was outlined in August defining a zombie-style knife as “any bladed weapon over eight inches in length with a plain cutting edge and sharp pointed end that also has either a serrated cutting edge, more than one hole in the blade, or multiple sharp points like spikes”.

This description is positive as it would cover Zombie-style knives. Nevertheless, what do we have in place to stop new styles of bladed weapons created to cause nothing other that maximum damage? An example of this is the M48 cyclone dagger, like the zombie knives inspired by a zombie apocalypse. This deadly weapon has three spiralling 8 inch cutting edges that meet to create an incredibly sharp piercing point. As if the blade wasn’t enough these weapons have been made with a stainless steel skull crusher pommel for maximum damage.

The M48 cyclone dagger has no practical use other than to inflict damage on its victims. The tri blade design forces the blade to twist when inserted, so when it is retracted it leaves the victim with a hole just over an inch wide. The result is exactly like yanking a screw out of a wall, taking the plug with it. A simple search online reveals videos which revel in the horrendous amount of damage this weapon can cause with one strike.