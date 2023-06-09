Doncaster Rovers have announced the signing of former Sheffield United youth product Joe Ironside on a three-year deal after he was released by Cambridge United this summer.

Now 29, Ironside was a member of the Blades squad that reached the FA Youth Cup final in 2011 against Manchester United and has made well over 200 senior appearances in his career to date.

“I’m buzzing to make this move,” Ironside said. “I spoke to the gaffer a few times and it rolled from there. I can’t wait to get going.

“Everything about the way the gaffer wants to take the team and the club, I want to be a part of it. It feels like the perfect fit for me.”

Ironside played 23 times for the Blades before being released and working his way back up to the EFL from non-league. Rovers manager Grant McCann said: “Joe is a fantastic signing for us - a number nine with a good pedigree at League Two and League One level.