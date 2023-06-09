News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Doncaster Rovers confirm signing of ex-Sheffield United man after summer release

Rovers secure signing of ex-Blades forward

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 9th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST

Doncaster Rovers have announced the signing of former Sheffield United youth product Joe Ironside on a three-year deal after he was released by Cambridge United this summer.

Now 29, Ironside was a member of the Blades squad that reached the FA Youth Cup final in 2011 against Manchester United and has made well over 200 senior appearances in his career to date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m buzzing to make this move,” Ironside said. “I spoke to the gaffer a few times and it rolled from there. I can’t wait to get going.

Most Popular

“Everything about the way the gaffer wants to take the team and the club, I want to be a part of it. It feels like the perfect fit for me.”

Ironside played 23 times for the Blades before being released and working his way back up to the EFL from non-league. Rovers manager Grant McCann said: “Joe is a fantastic signing for us - a number nine with a good pedigree at League Two and League One level.

“He won promotion from this division with Cambridge and knows what it takes. He’s a superb acquisition for us and has a hunger and a mindset which I know the Doncaster fans will love.”

Related topics:Doncaster Rovers