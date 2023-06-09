Purchasing this property has been described as a "once in a lifetime opportunity" by Whitehornes Estate Agents on their Zoopla listing.

A "truly spectacular" Sheffield mega-mansion with seven bedrooms and a luxury, modern interior has hit the local housing market for £2,100,000.

The home, which is being marketed by Whitehornes Estate Agents in Sheffield, is located in Ranmoor on what is described as one of the suburbs "finest residential roads" - Ivy Park Road.

The accommodation is spread over three floors, with the ground floor featuring two lounges, a study and an open plan kitchen/breakfast room. The kitchen has a large skylight above and bi-folding doors to the rear, meaning it benefits from lots of natural light.

On the first floor, you will find four bedrooms, an en-suite and a family bathroom. The rooms are spacious and the bathrooms are modern.

On the second and final floor, there are three bedrooms and two en-suites. These bedrooms benefit from arguably the best views over leafy Ranmoor.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

