A return to the Championship and the shedding of five senior players from their squad means replacement business is more than likely and a few names have started trickling through with regard to Owls interest.
But what of the supporters? Which players would you like to see line up in blue and white come August?
We asked Wednesday fans which realistic transfer targets they’d like to see the club make a play at and while the definition of ‘realistic’ was perhaps a little blurred in places, there are plenty of names worth considering in and amongst this lot.
Some are a bit sillier than others - though we appreciate the ambition, we’ve filtered out the likes of Lionel Messi and David Beckham.
Here are just 18 of the many responses we received.
1. Aaron Collins - Bristol Rovers
A clinical finisher who lit up League One last season in an unspectacular Bristol Rovers side, Collins made just about every team of the year going thanks to a tally of 16 goals and 12 assists across the campaign. Just turned 26, he is surely a Championship player of the future and if he were to become available you’d suspect there would be a clamour for his signature. Contracted until 2025 and has Stoke City among his admirers. Photo: Harry Trump
2. Scott Twine - Burnley
Scott Twine scored three goals for Burnley during their Championship winning season, sidelined a touch in comparison his domination at MK Dons the season before in one of the great EFL sides of all-time. What happens to the creative midfielder next season remains to be seen as the Clarets head for the Premier League. A loan move to a big second tier club feels feasible.
3. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - Crystal Palace
Linked with a switch to Wednesday in January, 20-year-old attacker Rak-Sakyi is a hotly-rated young player with bags of tricks and a good turn of pace - two things Moore may well look to bring into the Owls squad next season. Did well on loan at Charlton last time out, bagging 15 goals and nine assists for the midtable side.
4. Mads Andersen - Barnsley
On the fringes of the Denmark squad, Barnsley centre-half Andersen has impressed just about everyone with his adapting to the English game in recent seasons and at 25 surely represents one of the best prospects in the EFL. Spoke respectfully about Wednesday in the build-up to their Wembley clash in which he was outstanding. Would cost a few quid, though his contract runs out at the end of next season. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images