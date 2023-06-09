1 . Aaron Collins - Bristol Rovers

A clinical finisher who lit up League One last season in an unspectacular Bristol Rovers side, Collins made just about every team of the year going thanks to a tally of 16 goals and 12 assists across the campaign. Just turned 26, he is surely a Championship player of the future and if he were to become available you’d suspect there would be a clamour for his signature. Contracted until 2025 and has Stoke City among his admirers. Photo: Harry Trump