News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Best Guinness in Sheffield: 9 pubs and bars known for pouring top tier pints

Here are nine of the best places for a Guinness in Sheffield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 10th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Is it Ireland's greatest ever export? It certainly is their most famous.

Guinness is popular worldwide, but we certainly do like it here in Sheffield. Our city has hundreds of pubs serving cracking pints of the black stuff - but these nine get some of the highest praise.

Take a look through our list and let us know on social media if you think we missed any worthy of a mention.

There are lots of places selling a top tier Guinness in Sheffield.

1. Where is the best pint of Guinness in Sheffield?

There are lots of places selling a top tier Guinness in Sheffield.

Photo Sales
They may have a new team behind the bar, but Fagan's are still pouring some of the best pints in town.

2. Fagan's

They may have a new team behind the bar, but Fagan's are still pouring some of the best pints in town.

Photo Sales
Another point of the 'triangle' of Irish pubs in the city centre. For many, The Grapes are the best of the best for a Guinness.

3. The Grapes

Another point of the 'triangle' of Irish pubs in the city centre. For many, The Grapes are the best of the best for a Guinness.

Photo Sales
Just down the road from The Grapes, another Irish bar offering great pints and Tayto crisps.

4. Dog & Partridge

Just down the road from The Grapes, another Irish bar offering great pints and Tayto crisps.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PubsBarsSheffield