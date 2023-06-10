Here are nine of the best places for a Guinness in Sheffield.

Is it Ireland's greatest ever export? It certainly is their most famous.

Guinness is popular worldwide, but we certainly do like it here in Sheffield. Our city has hundreds of pubs serving cracking pints of the black stuff - but these nine get some of the highest praise.

Take a look through our list and let us know on social media if you think we missed any worthy of a mention.

Where is the best pint of Guinness in Sheffield? There are lots of places selling a top tier Guinness in Sheffield.

Fagan's They may have a new team behind the bar, but Fagan's are still pouring some of the best pints in town.

The Grapes Another point of the 'triangle' of Irish pubs in the city centre. For many, The Grapes are the best of the best for a Guinness.

Dog & Partridge Just down the road from The Grapes, another Irish bar offering great pints and Tayto crisps.

