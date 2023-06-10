Best Guinness in Sheffield: 9 pubs and bars known for pouring top tier pints
Here are nine of the best places for a Guinness in Sheffield.
Is it Ireland's greatest ever export? It certainly is their most famous.
Guinness is popular worldwide, but we certainly do like it here in Sheffield. Our city has hundreds of pubs serving cracking pints of the black stuff - but these nine get some of the highest praise.
Take a look through our list and let us know on social media if you think we missed any worthy of a mention.
