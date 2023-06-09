Former Sheffield United man Clayton Donaldson has landed his first managerial role after being appointed as player/head coach of sixth tier side Farsley Celtic.

The 39-year-old joined the National League North side last month as a striker but will now combine playing duties with the head coach role, supported by three assistants including club legend Danny Ellis.

Donaldson has stepped up following the departure of former Wednesday assistant Russ Wilcox, and said: “This is something I’ve been working towards in the latter stages of my playing career by doing my coaching badges and being more involved in the management side of things while being at York City and Gainsborough Trinity, where we finished in the playoffs on both occasions.

“Now it’s my turn to take the wheel and steer Farsley Celtic towards a successful future. The recruitment has been really good and the squad really excites me so now it’s just a case of getting the best out of them, which is something I’m looking forward to doing with my coaching team.”

Donaldson played for United in 2017/18, scoring five goals in 19 starts - including a memorable brace away at Sunderland on his debut.

Farsley chairman Paul Barthorpe added: “Following the departure of our manager, we took the decision to change our management structure from the traditional first team manager and assistant manager, to a more progressive and flexible head coach and assistant coach model, supported by a director of football.

“We are thoroughly convinced that Clayton is the right man for the job. He is a very talented coach, and I expect big things from him in the years to come. He and the team we have put around him are absolutely the best candidates for both the team and the club.