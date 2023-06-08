We all love a good treat, and thankfully Sheffield has dozens of takeaways, chippies and sandwich shops with consistently good food hygiene ratings.

Achieving a top food hygiene rating of five is no mean feat, and yet a total of 85 takeaways in Sheffield have managed to achieve a five-star rating three inspections in a row.

We visited Scores on the Doors’ website to see which businesses have been awarded the 'Elite' status since January 2022.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times, especially given the impact of the pandemic.

Here are Sheffield’s takeaways, sandwich and chip shops that have all qualified for the Scores on the Doors ‘Elite' award since 2022.

Moor Fisheries Moor Fisheries, on 30 Cumberland Street, Sheffield City Centre, received its latest five-star food hygiene rating on May 31, 2023. This establishment has boasted impressive top hygiene marks since January 9, 2015.

The Circle Friery The Circle Friery, on 11 The Circle, High Green, received its latest five-star food hygiene rating on April 4, 2023. This takeaway has shown off top hygiene marks since January 10, 2013.

Tasty Plaice Tasty Plaice, on 8 The Oasis, inside Meadowhall, was awarded its latest five-star food hygiene rating on March 28, 2023. This establishment has boasted impressive top hygiene marks since September 17, 2015.

