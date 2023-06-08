Some of the biggest clubs in the country are taking an interest in signing an unknown Sheffield Wednesday starlet, according to reports in Europe.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo claim both Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping a close eye on 15-year-old Daniel Da Costa, described as a speedy winger with a great dribbling ability. Both clubs are aid to have watched the talent on a number of occasions.

His young age means very little is known or listed online about Da Costa, though Instagram posts do appear to show the youngster signing a contract with the Owls at Hillsborough earlier this year.

Portuguese giants Sporting CP are also reported to be among the clubs keeping a close eye on Da Costa’s progress after the teenager was said to have impressed having been called up to the youth ranks at Portugal.

Reported to be a disciple of former Sporting and United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s said that the youngster was born in England but that he his father is Portuguese-Angolan and so has chosen to represent the Iberian nation – for now at least.

Owls first team manager Darren Moore is understood to be working closely alongside academy boss Steve Haslam and senior Wednesday figures to strengthen bonds between the senior and youth ranks at Middlewood Road, regularly commenting on the need to bring more youngsters through the ranks in the vein of Cameron Dawson and Liam Palmer.

Moore, a former youth coach, is looking to press on with tweaks in the current set-up to further encourage the pathway to senior football.