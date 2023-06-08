News you can trust since 1887
Rotherham crime: Boys, 11 and 12, threatened in reported robbery as teens, 17, arrested and bailed

South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following the incident.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:10 BST

Two boys, aged 11 and 12, were the victims of a street robbery in Rotherham.

The pair were reportedly approached by two people on Nidderdale Road, Wingfield, shortly after 6pm on Saturday, June 3. It is alleged they were threatened by the robbers before their belongings were taken.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed today they had arrested a boy and a girl, both 17, in connection to the robbery. The teenagers have since been released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Yvonne Fairbrother said: "We know this incident has caused a great deal of concern among the local community, and we are continuing to investigate what happened.

"We are keen to hear from anybody who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened. We are particularly keen to hear from a man and woman who were out walking their dog and helped the boys home."

Anyone with information regarding the incident can report to police by calling 101, or through the force's online portal, quoting incident number 950 of June 3, 2023.

