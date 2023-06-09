News you can trust since 1887
14 popular places you can get body piercings in Sheffield, according to reviews

It can be your ears – or something more drastic!
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 9th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST

Either way, piercings are a popular way to wear jewellery in Sheffield, with thousands of residents using the services of piercing studios in the city.

While some may only get their ears pierced, some get belly buttons, noses, or even eyebrows pierced.

Here, in no particular order, are 14 highly-rated places to go where you can get piercings in Sheffield, according to Google reviews – all these businesses have a rating of 4.4 or higher out of five.

Some of those listed also do tattoos.

These Sheffield piercing studios are all rated over four on Google reviews



These Sheffield piercing studios are all rated over four on Google reviews Photo: AdobeStock

Dragon Tattoo Body Piercing & Laser Removal, Woodhouse Road. Google reviews rated 4.6 (from 219 reviews)



Dragon Tattoo Body Piercing & Laser Removal, Woodhouse Road. Google reviews rated 4.6 (from 219 reviews) Photo: Google

Thou Art, Chapel Walk, Google rated 4.6 (from 252 reviews)



Thou Art, Chapel Walk, Google rated 4.6 (from 252 reviews) Photo: Google

PiercingByRhi @ Follow Your Dreams, Devonshire Street. Google rating: 5 (from 47)



PiercingByRhi @ Follow Your Dreams, Devonshire Street. Google rating: 5 (from 47) Photo: Google

Related topics:SheffieldGoogle