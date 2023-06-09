It can be your ears – or something more drastic!

Either way, piercings are a popular way to wear jewellery in Sheffield, with thousands of residents using the services of piercing studios in the city.

While some may only get their ears pierced, some get belly buttons, noses, or even eyebrows pierced.

Here, in no particular order, are 14 highly-rated places to go where you can get piercings in Sheffield, according to Google reviews – all these businesses have a rating of 4.4 or higher out of five.

Dragon Tattoo Body Piercing & Laser Removal, Woodhouse Road. Google reviews rated 4.6 (from 219 reviews)

Dragon Tattoo Body Piercing & Laser Removal, Woodhouse Road. Google reviews rated 4.6 (from 219 reviews)

Thou Art, Chapel Walk, Google rated 4.6 (from 252 reviews)

PiercingByRhi @ Follow Your Dreams, Devonshire Street. Google rating: 5 (from 47)

