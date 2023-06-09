Hugo Speer has spoken out over the allegations of ‘inappropriate conduct’ which saw him dropped from the new Disney+ Full Monty reboot.

Hugo Speer has revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail how he has been left battling with depression as well as mourning the loss of his career in television and radio since being sacked from The Full Monty television drama for ‘inappropriate conduct’ last year, which he has continuously denied.

Speer, aged 54, had been set to reprise his role as Guy – nicknamed ‘The Lunchbox’ – 25 years on from the release of the original film, which followed a group of unemployed men in Sheffield who formed a striptease act.

But it all came crashing to an end after he was sacked while filming in Manchester. The dad-of-two claims it came about after a female runner knocked on his trailer while he was getting changed after filming.

Hugo Speer played Guy in The Full Monty in 1997 and had been set to return as the character in Disney+ TV series reboot.

He said that he asked her to wait ‘one minute’, but she opened the door and started speaking to him. Speer claimed that he hid behind a wardrobe and didn’t understand why she didn’t leave when she realised that he was changing.

According to Speer, a few days passed and then a producer pulled him aside on set in Manchester and told him: “There have been a couple of complaints about you.”

Speer said: “I’ve never, in 31 years, had a single complaint about my conduct.”

The actor said the producer told him: “You’ve been seen undressed in your trailer.”

The cast of The Full Monty re-united in Sheffield at The Leadmill for the first screening of the new Disney+ TV version of the film on June 5.

Speer said he was left shocked after being told that he had made members of the crew feel ‘uncomfortable’.

Following an investigation, in which it was also reported that he had walked past the open door of his trailer while nude, Speer’s character was written out of the rest of the series and his contract was terminated.

He added: “It doesn't even make sense. Some mates of mine, laddie mates in the pub, just laughed.

“They said: 'This is The Full Monty you're on, isn't it? For God's sake?' It was tragi-comic, but they didn't realise how badly affected I was. I went into massive, deep shock.

“I just wanted to stop feeling what I was feeling. If it wasn't for [my wife] Vivienne and the girls, I would have ended it all. That was the worst thing. I didn't want to be feeling like this, but I couldn't stop living because of my family.”

He added: “They’ve taken my job. They’ve taken my reputation. They’ve taken my money. They’ve taken my mental health.”

A Disney spokesperson said in a statement to the Daily Mail: “Last year, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of The Full Monty. As is policy, an independent investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect.”

The Full Monty, much of which has been shot in Sheffield, will be available to stream on Disney+ on June 14.