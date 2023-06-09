Sheffield retro: 18 photos taking you back in time to Ecclesall Road of the 80s and 90s, including lost pubs
The bustling thoroughfare lined with independent shops, cafes, bars and restaurants has the buzz you’d expect from a big city yet still retains a friendly, villagey vibe, which means you’re guaranteed a proper Sheffield welcome whichever establishment you choose. It stretches out from the city centre to Endcliffe Park, from where a peaceful stroll along the banks of the Porter Brook soon leads you out into the beautiful countryside.
These nostalgic images show how the famous street, which has long been a popular hang-out for students, has changed since the 1980s and 1990s. This retro photo gallery features several lost shops, pubs and restaurants, along with others which have stood the test of time.
All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.