Sheffield retro: 18 photos taking you back in time to Ecclesall Road of the 80s and 90s, including lost pubs

If any one street can sum up what Sheffield’s all about, it’s surely Ecclesall Road.
By Robert Cumber
Published 9th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

The bustling thoroughfare lined with independent shops, cafes, bars and restaurants has the buzz you’d expect from a big city yet still retains a friendly, villagey vibe, which means you’re guaranteed a proper Sheffield welcome whichever establishment you choose. It stretches out from the city centre to Endcliffe Park, from where a peaceful stroll along the banks of the Porter Brook soon leads you out into the beautiful countryside.

These nostalgic images show how the famous street, which has long been a popular hang-out for students, has changed since the 1980s and 1990s. This retro photo gallery features several lost shops, pubs and restaurants, along with others which have stood the test of time.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in the 1980s and 1990s.

1. Ecclesall Road

Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in the 1980s and 1990s. Photo: Picture Sheffield

The crew of HMS Sheffield on a visit to Wards Sheaf Brewery, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, during their visit to the city in April 1994.

2. Wards Sheaf Brewery

The crew of HMS Sheffield on a visit to Wards Sheaf Brewery, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, during their visit to the city in April 1994. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

The old bingo hall on Ecclesall Road South, which was formerly Greystones Picture Palace. The picture house closed in 1968 and the building reopened as a bingo hall but was later destroyed by fire and demolished. The building is pictured here in March 1982.

3. Old bingo hall

The old bingo hall on Ecclesall Road South, which was formerly Greystones Picture Palace. The picture house closed in 1968 and the building reopened as a bingo hall but was later destroyed by fire and demolished. The building is pictured here in March 1982. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Richard Ward

The public lavatories on Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield, in September 1994.

4. Public loos

The public lavatories on Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield, in September 1994. Photo: Picture Sheffield

