Arctic Monkeys in Sheffield: Remembering the band's early days and when they released their debut album
It’s hard to believe that ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ and ‘When the Sun Goes Down’ are getting on for two decades old.
And with Sheffield heroes Arctic Monkeys set to play two homecoming shows at Hillsborough Park on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, here we are taking a look back at the bands early days.
Take a look back at some old photos showing people queueing for tickets to an Arctic Monkeys gig or trying to get hold of ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not’ – the sellout debut album from the Steel City’s famous sons which came out on January 23 2006.
