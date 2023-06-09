News you can trust since 1887
Arctic Monkeys in Sheffield: Remembering the band's early days and when they released their debut album

It’s hard to believe that ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ and ‘When the Sun Goes Down’ are getting on for two decades old.
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 9th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

And with Sheffield heroes Arctic Monkeys set to play two homecoming shows at Hillsborough Park on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, here we are taking a look back at the bands early days.

Take a look back at some old photos showing people queueing for tickets to an Arctic Monkeys gig or trying to get hold of ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not’ – the sellout debut album from the Steel City’s famous sons which came out on January 23 2006.

Arctic Monkeys at the Old Harrow in Grenoside in 2007

1. Arctic Monkeys at the Old Harrow in Grenoside

Arctic Monkeys at the Old Harrow in Grenoside in 2007 Photo: [email protected]

Supervisor Nick Booth at the The Arctic Monkeys stand where the debut album sold out at W.H.Smith, Fargate

2. Sold out

Supervisor Nick Booth at the The Arctic Monkeys stand where the debut album sold out at W.H.Smith, Fargate Photo: Stuart Hastings

The Arctic Monkeys sold out at W.H.Smith, Fargate

3. Album release a sucess

The Arctic Monkeys sold out at W.H.Smith, Fargate Photo: Stuart Hastings

Arctic Monkeys fans Neil Crofts and Darren Bradley, right, queing for tickets at Jacks Records.

4. Queuing for tickets

Arctic Monkeys fans Neil Crofts and Darren Bradley, right, queing for tickets at Jacks Records. Photo: Stuart Hastings

