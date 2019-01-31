A popular Doncaster town centre restaurant which was given a zero star food hygiene rating is to close down and re-open under new management.

Indian restaurant Shabir’s was blasted for its cleanliness, hygiene and food preparation by Food Standards Agency bosses and ordered to make major improvements.

Shabir's in East Laith Gate

Now, just days after the Free Press revealed the zero star rating, which was handed out just before Christmas, bosses at the East Laith Gate restaurant have announced that the venue will be shut for three days next week.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page announced that it will be closed from next Monday until Wednesday and will re-open on Thursday, February 7 “under new management.”

The post added: “Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Shabir’s was told urgent improvement was necessary following the inspection.

Inspectors blasted cleanliness and hygiene at the restaurant and said that improvements also needed to be made to hygienic handling of food and its preparation.

Food Standards Agency inspectors carried out the inspection on December 19 – and details of the zero star rating were revealed earlier this week.

The team said that major improvement was necessary to the restaurant’s handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

It also called for improvements in the cleanliness and condition of the facilities saying including appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene.

Management of food safety was also criticised and FSA chiefs have called for a system of checks to be put in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

It also wants evidence that staff know about food safety and added that “the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.”

It concluded that major improvements were required across the board.

Following the announcement, many customers announced a boycott of the restaurant, blasting it on Facebook.

We have attempted to contact Shabir’s for further comment.