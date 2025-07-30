The daughter of a Barnsley woman who tragically died from rabies has launched a fundraiser to travel to Cambodia, where she hopes to volunteer with a charity dedicated to fighting the disease.

Yvonne Ford, aged 59, from Barnsley, was on a winter sun break in Morocco with her husband when she was scratched on the leg by a puppy hiding under her sunbed.

“There was no blood and no evidence of the dog being unwell, it was such a mild scratch and it never got infected so we just thought nothing of it at the time,” said daughter Robyn.

Yvonne Ford, a 59-year-old mum and wife from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, died of rabies in the UK in June - after being “scratched slightly by a puppy” while on holiday in Morocco in February. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

But four months later, she developed a severe headache and was admitted to Barnsley Hospital.

Her condition rapidly deteriorated - she lost the ability to walk, talk or swallow, and began hallucinating and displaying a fear of water.

Yvonne was transferred to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, where she was diagnosed with rabies a week later.

She died on June 11, 2025.

The family were shocked when doctors diagnosed Yvonne with rabies – a virus with no cure once symptoms appear.

“There’s only one outcome after symptoms develop, and it’s death every time,” said Robyn.

“We had to make the heartbreaking decision to turn off her life support.”

Yvonne’s story is a tragic reminder of how deceptive and deadly rabies can be.

Although rare in the UK, the virus remains a major threat in many parts of the world.

Symptoms can take weeks or even years to appear.

Now, Yvonne’s daughter Robyn Thomson, 32, is determined to raise awareness of the virus and help prevent other families from experiencing the same heartbreak.

“Mum was the most loving person imaginable, she was my best friend and the most fantastic grandparent to mine and my brother's children," said Robyn.

She continued: “She was a huge animal lover so for her to have died of rabies - it is just particularly horrendous. She will be missed so dearly."

Daughter Robyn, with family - including mum, Yvonne | Contributed

Robyn, a neonatal nurse and mother-of-two, is now preparing to fly to Cambodia this October to volunteer with award winning charity Mission Rabies.

Mission Rabies aims to vaccinate 70 per cent of the dog population to reach herd immunity and stop the virus at its source.

The charity also delivers vital education to children about how to stay safe around animals.

Robyn has now launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of travel, accommodation and project fees so she can take part in the Mission Rabies programme.

“If I can save even one life or spare one family from this kind of pain, then I’ll have turned something devastating into something hopeful,” she said.

“I’m determined to honour mum’s memory by making a difference.”