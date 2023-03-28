News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
2 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
4 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
4 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
4 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
5 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

YouTube star coming to Barnsley for charity fundraiser

YouTube star Danny Malin is coming to his hometown of Barnsley for a charity fundraising show in November.

By Carl BarmaContributor
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:05 BST
Danny Malin, star of Rate My Takeaway
Danny Malin, star of Rate My Takeaway
Danny Malin, star of Rate My Takeaway

The popular food critic who has the hit YouTube channel Rate My Takeaway has nearly a million followers and subscribers across social media.

Rate My Takeaway is your video guide to finding the best places to eat from local business in your area. After months of hearing from the community, Danny went to try and test some of the most highly recommended placesWhat first started as a small Facebook Group has now become an Internet sensation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will be appearing at the YMCA Barnsley on Blucher Street on November 10 for a Children in Need fundraising show organised by Facebook page Cooking with Carl.

Most Popular
The Cooking with Carl Show
The Cooking with Carl Show
The Cooking with Carl Show

Founder Carl Barma started his page voluntarily to help with his mental health and autism.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He uses it as a distraction with the aim to provide food based education and entertainment.

Each year since starting his page Carl has organised events to raise money for Children in Need. The first year Carl did a 24 hour cookathon.

He has so far raised over £1000 for the great cause.In November Carl hopes to raise even more with a live in person version of his popular online show aptly titled The Cooking with Carl Show.It’s a food themed variety show mixing theatrics, comedy, challenges, taste tests and lots more entertainment for a fun and interactive experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Carl Barma
Carl Barma
Carl Barma

He hopes to involve more guests and Danny’s involvement is a huge boost. Danny said he’s ‘really looking forward to the event’,

Tickets and full details for the show are available at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/barnsley/ymca-barnsley/the-cooking-with-carl-show-live/2023-11-10/18:00/t-jzrakxv

Danny MalinYouTubeRate My TakeawayTakeawayCookingInternet sensationFacebook