YouTube star coming to Barnsley for charity fundraiser

The popular food critic who has the hit YouTube channel Rate My Takeaway has nearly a million followers and subscribers across social media.
Rate My Takeaway is your video guide to finding the best places to eat from local business in your area. After months of hearing from the community, Danny went to try and test some of the most highly recommended placesWhat first started as a small Facebook Group has now become an Internet sensation.
He will be appearing at the YMCA Barnsley on Blucher Street on November 10 for a Children in Need fundraising show organised by Facebook page Cooking with Carl.
Founder Carl Barma started his page voluntarily to help with his mental health and autism.
He uses it as a distraction with the aim to provide food based education and entertainment.
Each year since starting his page Carl has organised events to raise money for Children in Need. The first year Carl did a 24 hour cookathon.
He has so far raised over £1000 for the great cause.In November Carl hopes to raise even more with a live in person version of his popular online show aptly titled The Cooking with Carl Show.It’s a food themed variety show mixing theatrics, comedy, challenges, taste tests and lots more entertainment for a fun and interactive experience.
He hopes to involve more guests and Danny’s involvement is a huge boost. Danny said he’s ‘really looking forward to the event’,
Tickets and full details for the show are available at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/barnsley/ymca-barnsley/the-cooking-with-carl-show-live/2023-11-10/18:00/t-jzrakxv