YouTube star coming to Barnsley for charity fundraiser

YouTube star Danny Malin is coming to his hometown of Barnsley for a charity fundraising show in November.

Danny Malin, star of Rate My Takeaway

The popular food critic who has the hit YouTube channel Rate My Takeaway has nearly a million followers and subscribers across social media.

Rate My Takeaway is your video guide to finding the best places to eat from local business in your area. After months of hearing from the community, Danny went to try and test some of the most highly recommended placesWhat first started as a small Facebook Group has now become an Internet sensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be appearing at the YMCA Barnsley on Blucher Street on November 10 for a Children in Need fundraising show organised by Facebook page Cooking with Carl.

The Cooking with Carl Show

Founder Carl Barma started his page voluntarily to help with his mental health and autism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He uses it as a distraction with the aim to provide food based education and entertainment.

Each year since starting his page Carl has organised events to raise money for Children in Need. The first year Carl did a 24 hour cookathon.

He has so far raised over £1000 for the great cause.In November Carl hopes to raise even more with a live in person version of his popular online show aptly titled The Cooking with Carl Show.It’s a food themed variety show mixing theatrics, comedy, challenges, taste tests and lots more entertainment for a fun and interactive experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Barma

He hopes to involve more guests and Danny’s involvement is a huge boost. Danny said he’s ‘really looking forward to the event’,