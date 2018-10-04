Your View: Winter

Time for those winter checks

Mike Dodgson

Marchwood

S6

With the winter 2018-19 fast approaching and clocks soon to be put back one hour, it is now more imperative to check both Co2 and Carbon Monoxide (Co) detectors on a regular basis and also have appropriate spare batteries.

Also, as I, with the help of The Star, have previously recommended that motorists strongly consider fitting winter car tyres. Be able to keep appointments, keep better control of your car, (particularly going down hills), avoid a cold, difficult walk home and do the right thing by your passengers, particularly the very young and those with physical handicaps.

And for all those with drain pipe diverters for rainwater barrels, it will be worth checking that they are not blocked with debris. Simply entice the feed pipe off the diverter and check it out. If necessary unblock the pipe and clean the converter through to restore full efficiency until next time (5 minutes at the most).