Your View: Walkley Library

Mark Burnwood

Carlisle St, Sheffield, S4

The recent news that the brewery behind the proposals to turn Walkley Library into a bar and cafe has pulled out causing the plans to be abandoned is great news.

Hopefully this daft council of ours will now come to it's senses, realize we need professionally staffed libraries across Sheffield (including here in Burngreave), stop flogging the dead horse that is it's failing policy of running libraries with volunteers and provide all of Sheffield with the proper library service it deserves.