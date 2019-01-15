Your View: Votes

The system is not democratic

John C Fowler

Leverton Gardens, S11

In order for a society to be considered truly democratic, all citizens who wish to vote should be given the opportunity to do so.

This includes all children and prisoners. To withhold the vote from them is essentially undemocratic.

For any individual or group to be excluded is undemocratic. Democracy means ALL the people.

Politicians and councillors these days practise “selective democracy”, only supporting measures that are in their own personal or group interests. This is certainly not democracy.

If another referendum is set in place regarding withdrawal from the EU, I shall not be voting in it.

The system is not democratic. It excludes a large section of society.