I wonder what has made them change their tune

Neville Martin

Castledine Gardens, Sheffield

S9

For donkeys’ years politicians stoically resisted the electorate’s call for a referendum on leaving the EU, denying us time after time the opportunity to have a say on Britain’s future as a trading nation.

But having finally acceded to our demands, the same politicians are now clamouring for another referendum.

