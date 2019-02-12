Your View: Universal Credit

All the signs show it’s not working

David Mitchell

Sheffield S12

So the government are still intent on rolling out universal credit despite all the signs showing it’s not working.

From when it was announced that all benefits were going to be rolled into one, people were saying it would not work.

For MPs earning over £70,000 a year they have no idea what it’s like to need something and not have the finances to pay for them.

The first thing a claimant thinks with a wad of money in his hands is, I will leave rent this week and pay a bill and this is the slippery slope to rent arrears, having to go to food banks, evictions leading to more people sleeping on the streets.

So it’s about time you lucky MPs started to think, there but for the grace of God, my vast salary, expenses, subsidised meals and bar and other perks go I.