Your View: Tram/Train

Congratulations on a job well done

Steve Barber

Vice President LRTA

Nottingham, NG9

As a slightly injured passenger in the tram-train accident last week I would like to congratulate the staff of supertram on a very professional job done in distressing circumstances.

I am particularly impressed with the driver who, after a very frightening and shocking experience, immediately came back with just one consideration, the welfare of his passengers. Similarly the conductor, who I understand had just passed out as conductor, acted in a very professional manner. All on board staff just simply went into emergency mode according to their training and we almost felt this was routine.

Emergency services arrived rapidly as did your support staff, everything then ran according to a well rehearsed strategy. All involved are a credit to Supertram and the City of Sheffield.