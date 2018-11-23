Your View: Trade with the USA

“I wish the Uk could trade more with the USA”

James A Marples

Longview, Texas

USA

I have family in Sheffield with ancestry tracing back to the nearby area of Baslow, Derbyshire, for over five centuries. I read The Star's numerous articles about the European Union, about Brexit, and the quibbling. I'd like to offer a constructive suggestion and I'd like readers to 'hear me out' before heckling.

I wish the UK could trade more with the USA. I also wish that Sheffield would become a 'sister city' to my city of Longview, Texas, which is known worldwide for the production of chemicals and related products. Before anyone hollers the "T" words: 'Trump' and 'Tariffs', I'd remind readers that nobody, nobody, is president forever. Furthermore, 'sister city' status could enable any potential tariff to be waived, so that is a false premise made by excuse-makers. Sheffield has nothing to lose by making overtures to officials in the city of Longview, Texas, USA. I'd urge someone to take the first step and make it happen.