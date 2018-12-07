Your View: Social Bowling

“I was particularly interested in the question about indoor bowls”

Pat Hall

Bradway

Sheffield, S17

Dear Councillor Julie Dore, I read with interest the report of the meeting, held in the Winter Garden, where members of the public were able to put questions to Councillors.

I am in my eighties, and am alone now, and was particularly interested in the question about indoor bowls.

During the summer months I am able to participate in social bowling

every day and it provides me, and others like me, with company, fresh air and light exercise. When the season ends in October/November we would like to play indoors but because there is no purpose built indoor facility we have to make do with a league match once a fortnight, on a mat, rolled out on a tennis court at Graves leisure centre. Social bowling is not available.

As Sheffield is renowned for encouraging people to participate in

sport I ask The Council to find a piece of land for a purpose built bowling centre so that loneliness and isolation can be reduced for our elderly population.