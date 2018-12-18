Your View: Sheffield Steel

“he blast furnaces are long gone”

EB Warris

Sheffield

S14

You know its not that long ago that Sheffield produced the finest steel in the world.

The blast furnaces are long gone but the names English Steel Corporation, Firth Browns, Brown Baileys, Hadfields, Jessops, just to name a few of the big employers in Sheffield not many years past, and even today the city is still top of the league with its modern outlook, its skilled workforce and a population of gutsy Yorkshire people, so it’s hats in the air for all the guys and galls of the capital city of the north SHEFFIELD.