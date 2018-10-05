Your View: Sheffield Eagles

”I actually wrote to the club about my concern”

Ted Fowler

Sheffield

S5

In response to Cyril Olson, I also am a big fan of Mark Aston for what he has done, against all the odds, I must say.

I actually wrote to the club about my concern with the club being in danger of getting relegated, especially when I’d read that Mark had already told the players who he was not going to retain for next season. So I wrote to Mark and questioned his reasoning for telling the players he was going to release while there was still a good chance of us going down. My believing that surely if someone knows they’re going to be shown the door, they are not going to give you 100% effort but I was told that all rugby league clubs had to notify their players by August 31, if they were to be retained for the following season. Seems pretty obvious now that some of them are definitely not giving their all. I think we’ll see a massive difference next season.