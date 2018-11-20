Your View: Sheffield

“Let’s see what happens next”

M Durkin

Sheffield

S10

So here we go, firstly we make news about the tram train crash, then the troubles in Fir Vale, now the dozy Lord Mayor of this once great city is pictured in the Sun paper showing him with a white poppy.

It was what the columnist had written, quote, the Lord Mayor of Sheffield is a ludicrous dingbat called Magid Magid who has been coughed up from somewhere deep in the bowels of the Green party.

Brilliant, let's wait and see what happens next in Sheffield.