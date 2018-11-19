Your View: Sheffield

“Sit up and take notice Sheffield and Magid”

Brenda Titterton

Chesterfield

S40

It comes to something when an ex-pat Mary Luke can see what is wrong in Sheffield when she lives in Germany and spends the time putting it in writing.

She like me knew Sheffield when it was a place to be proud of and when the Lord Mayor dressed properly.

How things have changed.

I love reading your letters Mary as they hit the nail on the head in everything.

Sit up and take notice Sheffield and Majid.

You might be a nice person but you dress like an idiot for the role you have been chosen for.